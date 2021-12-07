The Hits: The magical elf is well out of sight

The Hits DJ Adam Green

T'was a few weeks before Christmas, and all through the house we frantically searched for a magical elf.

See, this year we decided to add to the stress and get the damn elf - under duress. The children had watched, with wide-open eyes, as their friends' households welcomed an elf-y surprise.

"The elf doesn't need another house to mess up, our Christmas plans he would only disrupt". "But please," the kids begged, "we have empty shelves, they could be filled with magical elves."

And so using the magic bestowed upon us, and under our breaths a small muttered cuss, we sent out the word - this year we will allow the small critter in with no rent.

And wouldn't you know it, when we awoke there was the elf, he was ready to go! Twenty-five nights he'd have something to do, from playing in toy trucks to using the loo. And the most surprising thing of them all was we'd have to do nothing, yes nothing at all!

"The elf uses magic," the kids said with delight. "He moves by himself in the deep of the night". "Oh goody," we said. "That's really quite fun, we thought he might be a pain in the bum!"

The first week went off without a hitch. The elf got into the lollies and tried to catch fish, a small fishing rod, made from a stick and a line down the sinkhole that did the trick!

He spent one of the nights climbing right up the tree, all the way to the top like a star in the breeze. Made friends with a teddy, he was having such fun, but enter the work Christmas drinks and a small touch of rum.

It wasn't the elf, that had a wee tipple, but something about it made his hiding skills triple. And on that fateful night the elf departed his perch, now this elf hunting family is left in the lurch.

We've looked upon the shelf, and under the seat, behind the couch pillows beneath the dog's feet, we've looked out in the garden, perhaps he wanted fresh air and when we looked in the bathroom he wasn't in there.

So if anyone knows, or can lend a hand, he's not made a trip back to magical land. Where would an elf go Christmas party night? Cause right now he's hidden right out of sight! _ Adam Green