The Hits: Reliving my special wedding moments

The Hits DJ Megan Banks

Firstly, thank you to everyone who has passed on their good wishes to me and Ben after we recently got hitched.

When I last wrote I was days away from being a wife, and here I am writing now as a married woman!

I know you've been dying to hear how it all went, and I've been dying to tell you. Something I've discovered is that when the big day is over, you just want to relive it over and over to anyone who will listen.

In fact, I've been going over every little detail every night until around 2am, when I should be sleeping!

The day started slightly overcast, with rain and wind forecast, which put me into a total panic but thankfully that never eventuated.

By the time I stepped out onto the glorious Art Deco Masonic Hotel balcony, it was picture-perfect weather.

For us, getting married was also all about our nearest and dearest. As I have lost both my parents, I knew it was going to be a very emotional day not having them there beside me but I was able to honour their love in different ways.

My oldest son, Mac, gave me away, and we walked down the aisle to one of my favourite songs, 'Have a Little Faith', but the Kenny Rogers version as Dad was a big fan of Kenny. That brought on the tears straight away!

I wore my mother's headpiece that she wore on her wedding day 50 years earlier. It was lovingly restored by my talented friend Carol, and it was perfect.

We had roast lamb on the menu at the Central Fire Station as a nod to growing up on a farm with a diet of roast lamb every second night.

My new mother-in-law, Kathy, came forward and presented the rings.

My sister and new brother-in-law were our witnesses during the ceremony. Uncle Kevin from Ashburton read the same beautiful reading that I read at his wedding 35 years earlier and our second son, Raef, was our 'Best Boy' and stood up the front holding his dad's hand.

Ben's dad performed a fantastic speech at the reception and I also wore pearls that belonged to Ben's Nana Joan, who was unable to be there, so that was extra-special.

It was a perfect few days of family, friends and love. But I won't be doing it again in a hurry!