The Hits DJ Adam Green.

OPINION

The King has been crowned. In a show of pomp and pageantry that only royalty could provide.

King Charles has been officially placed atop the royal family and now continues to do whatever it is royalty do with their day. From what I can tell it involves a lot of club sandwiches and sparkly jewels. I didn’t watch the coronation, but I decided we’ll be having our own at home.

As the sole adult in my present living situation, it’s only fair that I take the top job.

The three princesses of the house will have their time to shine, but just like William, they’ll first have to pledge allegiance to me and my kingdom.

Rules of the kingdom. One muesli bar a day. The king is unfortunately not as wealthy as a British royal and as such cannot afford a baker on the payroll. When you take more than one muesli bar a day, the king is required to go, on his own accord, to the supermarket midweek for a stock-up shop.

Unfortunately, the king is also terrible at budgeting and is unable to pay the accounting services of a professional, so this midweek muesli shop may end up blowing out to $60 or $70.

The royal carriage is not a rubbish dump. Despite the fact you think Chupachup sticks go on the royal floor, the royal rubbish bin is, in fact, inside the royal rubbish drawer. Please utilise this.

The king does not have as much energy as you, and as such will require at least 30 minutes to rest the royal eyeballs at some stage on a Sunday. Our schedule shall need to be organised accordingly.

The royal menu, whilst at most times built to accommodate the princesses’ interests, will sometimes contain things that may be considered “yuck” including broccoli, mashed potato, and the occasional casserole. Rest assured the king wants you to have long and successful lives and is not trying to poison you, merely making sure we get the nutrients we require to be royal.

Surprisingly, when the king asks you to brush your teeth and hop into bed, this is not, in fact, an opportunity to ignore the king’s pleading and progress with whatever else it is you are doing. The king has spoken and requires your assistance. Clearly, as we have only had years of training in this area, it will be something that requires further work.

Long live the king! (Of the house)