The Hits: I am not cut out for fashion

The Hits DJ Adam Green.

I woke up a little late the other day. The repetitive buzzing of the watch alarm against my wrist had indeed roused me from my sleep as it was meant to.

But somehow in the haze of early morning slowness, I had managed to hit off instead of snooze. That meant that instead of those precious eight minutes of sleep before the buzzing began again, I instead slipped right back into dreamland, where I was having a grand old time fishing with an old friend.

However, dream fishing was not the order of the day, work was. And so it was quite a shock to see the time when my telephone finally rang and woke me, and I leapt from bed without so much as a thought for fashion.

Arriving at work, bedraggled and in track pants, a hooded jumper and old dirty sneakers, I realised that I don’t really give a lot of thought to fashion most days, and my bedraggled outfit wasn’t too far apart from my everyday outfit.

I work in a studio, with my co-host Megan. It’s not a role that sees a lot of interaction with others, and certainly not one that requires a suit and tie, or even a remotely fancy standard of dress, really.

However, I am reaching what are hopefully the middle stages of my life, and sometimes I think it might be time to grow up and get a belt.

Wandering the streets that day, I glanced through the doors of multiple, slightly more upmarket menswear stores, contemplating the lamb wool jumpers and well-pressed chinos with all the knowledge of a sea captain on a jumbo jet.

It all seemed so foreign, and quite frankly so... expensive. Collared shirts in all the different colours of the rainbow stared out at me, the multitude of different patterns from flowers to free-form like a kaleidoscope of upmarket fashion that I just couldn’t see myself wearing to a wedding, let alone an early morning breakfast show.

Accessories abound - a scarf here, a pocket square there, and then the shoes! Leather in 50 shades of brown, shiny and matte, high-tops, low-tops, medium-soft-tops, braces, belts and buckles.

There was a lot to take in. So I did what any 42-year-old with a terrible sense of fashion and an outdated wardrobe would do, and gave up and went home to throw a hoodie on. I’ll focus on getting up on time, and maybe I’ll grow up next year!