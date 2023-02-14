Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

The Hits Hawke’s Bay still broadcasting, changes frequency to 95.9FM

Quick Read
The Hits DJs Megan Banks and Adam Green. Photo / NZME

The Hits Hawke’s Bay is available on 95.9FM for Napier and Hawke’s Bay locals to be told of the latest news.

Local hosts Adam and Megan are in Napier and sharing regular news and updates for the Hawke’s Bay community.

