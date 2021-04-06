The Hits: Children's music taste hard on my ears

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green.

Easter is done and dusted for another year.

A whirlwind of chocolate, friends, possibly the final ocean swim of the year, and perhaps one or two Dad/parent moments!



You know the ones, you think you're all hip and cool, and down with the kids, and then one day you find yourself marshmallow Easter egg in hand wondering when it was exactly that they halved the egg.

"Back in my day" you tell the kids "the egg used to be whole. There was a strip of chocolate down the middle and the yolk went to both sides." A whole egg, none of this half-egg business.

"Oh really Dad" they reply, placing the phone on a ledge ready to bust out the latest dance trend. You're in the background, busting out a dance of your own as they turn and roll their eyes! "Daaaaad that was my best one, get out of the way."

Flicking the TV on and opening YouTube, you casually open up the Nirvana unplugged playlist.

"Guys, grab some chocolate and come check this out! These guys were awesome."

Three minutes into song two, the second remote takes control, "have you seen this Dad?" Comes a voice from the corner, and you're watching a song released 27 minutes ago that's apparently old news.

I think back, to showing my dad the latest Greenday song. When I come Around was all over the radio. Branching out from my usual, I'd discovered a rocking side to my tastes.

"It's a little bit heavy" the response. "I'm never going to stop liking the new music kids are into," I said to my father. "Oh you will" he casually threw back.

Glancing back to the TV I considered whether I needed to put on some Alanis Morrisette, some John Mayer or even perhaps a little Led Zepp, I wondered, I could educate my children on what ''good'' music was.

But it was with a heavy heart and a half-sized marshmallow egg I realised, perhaps my dad was right, and this is just a part of growing up.

Chocolate shrinks, music changes, and one day you, too, wake up and you're the ''Dad'' and not the kid!

The good news is the Easter Bunny still bought me an egg, and I'm getting ready to pen a letter to Santa!

- Adam Green