The Hits: A comforting purchase

I've had a couple of online purchases delivered at home recently.

One was some fur-lined boots for those Saturday-morning sideline cold feet. They are too small, but you know what it's like with online purchases, you grin and bear it because you can't be bothered with the hassle of sending them back.

So now my feet still have no circulation to them, not because they are cold, because the boots are too tight!

My other big purchase, though, was more successful and has me feeling like a real grown-up and not wanting to get out of my bed!

Instead of buying a new bed, which we can't afford, I have made a purchase for the bed.

A mattress topper! Now the only topper I used to know about was the old Tip Top Strawberry Toppa icecream on a stick.

Do they still make those? So when friends starting making murmurings of mattress toppers I had to do a quick Google search. And after complaining of a sore back for a couple of years my credit card finally took the matter into its own hands and made an online purchase.

Like sleeping on a cloud, the advertising said. Well that would make a nice change from like sleeping on concrete, which was our current sleeping conditions. And the advertising was right.

They are so soft and comfy it's almost like your bed has turned into some kind of beanbag/waterbed hybrid, without the beans or the water.

It's so good that I'm sure our cat, "big fat Rosie", thinks we bought it just for her. The luxury of it all served to remind me there are some people out there who for them, good linen is king. It's a must.

They only ever have the best thread count and the crispest whitest linen, you know the people.

We aren't those people and I kind of wish we were. After a combination of kids eating Marmite toast in your bed, hormonal night sweats, and other glorious things that don't need to be mentioned here, our white sheets look more like the colour of concrete, which fitted in well with our hard-as-concrete mattress.

If only we could sleep directly on the mattress topper because at the moment it's still white! Not sure for how long though. Maybe the credit card will take matters into its own hands again and buy us some new sheets too!

- Megan Banks