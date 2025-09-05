Advertisement
The hidden cost of hoarding cash: Nick Stewart

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

'She’ll be right' doesn’t cut the mustard when your money’s losing value faster than a leaky boat, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

The ‘security’ of cash today often comes at the expense of tomorrow’s purchasing power.

New Zealanders tend to hold cash reserves despite changing interest rate conditions. The RBNZ has cut the Official Cash Rate to 3% in August

