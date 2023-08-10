The Heartbreak Choir is a joyful song-filled snapshot of a devastated community learning how to heal. Photo / Supplied

Waipukurau Little Theatre’s director of The Heartbreak Choir, Lindsey Bishop, first heard of this play in late 2022 when an email arrived saying that the Auckland Theatre Company was producing a show in February/March 2023.

This piqued his interest and he sent for a copy. As soon as he read the play, he knew he wanted to direct it.

The theatre schedule for 2023 was full and he was planning for a 2025 production run. Then came Cyclone Gabrielle, bringing huge disruption to the Hawke’s Bay community and causing the theatre to cancel its first show, Drowning Girls, and re-evaluate the whole 2023 schedule.

Throughout the cyclone and in the months after, Lindsey was heartened by the way the community pulled together and supported each other throughout adversity. This reminded him of the indomitable nature of the human spirit and how love and community could help heal wounds.

The Heartbreak Choir is a joyful song-filled snapshot of a devastated community learning how to heal. It is a funny and uplifting celebration of music, friendship and community. The play tells the story of a wounded community that is brought together and healed, using the power of music to right old wrongs. In the words of choir leader Barbara, “I want ... togetherness”.

The Heartbreak Choir is a testament to the power of community and music.

In the old CFA hall on the outskirts of town, a small group of locals come together to sing and to connect. Aseni, Barbara, Mack, Savannah and Totty have splintered from their original choir on a matter of principle and are intent on forging their own path. With their latest recruit Peter and his son Beau along for the ride, they have a new name, a space to rehearse in and a public debut booked. All they need now is to right the wrongs of the past ... and find a song that pairs perfectly with the local wineries’ Sangiovese.

Contains mature themes and references to abuse and suicide.