All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg during the second test between the All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium, Wellington in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Aiden McLaughlin talks to Israel Dagg about the Ross Shield kicking off on Monday, why he wouldn't have been an All Black without his mum's help, and does life after rugby include coaching?

Israel Dagg wouldn't have been an All Black if it wasn't for his mum.

His mother Horiana, a huge inspiration for Dagg, passed away in July this year.

2001 - Israel Dagg and his mum Horiana Nukutarawhiti after the 2001 Ross Shield tournament. Photo / NZME

'Losing Mum was a really tough time. She was a huge part of my life,'' says the Hastings raised Dagg.

''She sacrificed so much to get me to where I am. Mum worked two jobs to get me through Lindisfarne College and If I hadn't have gone there I wouldn't have done the things I've been able to achieve.

''If I didn't go to that school, people wouldn't know Israel Dagg.''

Proud parents: Izzy's parents Peter Dagg, and Horiana Nukutarawhiti pictured with some of their son's sports trophies. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chatting with Dagg, his relentless positivity shines through.

It's a quality that's been needed as the past few months for Dagg and his family have been challenging.

At the start of September, Dagg broke his foot after a freak accident at his home in Ohoka, in the northern outskirts of Christchurch.

Riding a new pit bike on a shared driveway, he swerved to avoid an oncoming neighbour's vehicle on a blind spot and broke his foot when he fell.

Surgery followed swiftly and Dagg is in a cast until the end of October.

After that he'll be back into the familiar routine of rehabilitation - non-weight bearing rehabilitation, using a scooter to get around.

Away from the struggles, Dagg's career is going from strength to strength.

The 66 test All Blacks back announced his retirement from rugby in April 2019 and it meant a huge change to his life.

'The hardest thing about retiring was working out who you are. Rugby is 10 per cent of your life and it doesn't define who you are.

''That was the biggest thing I had to overcome. I'm still coming to terms with it and you'll always be judged because of the rugby player you were and because of what you've done in the past.''

Israel Dagg scores for Lindisfarne in a Presbyterian Quadrangular Rugby tournament held at Lindisfarne. Photo / NZME

He's been working regularly for Sky Sport on its rugby coverage and in the last couple of months, he's been the co-host of the new SENZ Breakfast show alongside former Black Cap captain Brendon McCullum.

'It's definitely out of my comfort zone. I'm just trying to be myself and bring stories and inside experiences.

''I know I'm in an industry where there's going to be a lot of judgement. I'm still finding my feet and the reality is some people are going to like me and some are not and that's okay. We want to bring something to the airwaves that's different.

''We'll bring energy and fun and a good mix to the breakfast show. It's a challenge but I'm enjoying it.'

Away from his media roles, Dagg, a passionate former Magpie, is delighted with what he's been seeing from the current crop of players.

'I've been very impressed in the last two years really. I love what they're about. They've redefined and reshaped the Hawke's Bay Magpies.

''We beat Wellington away for the first time in 44 years but it's expected now. That's what this team have been able to do. They've created an environment and a culture that's all about expressing yourself. I'm proud to call myself a Magpie watching those boys run around.''

Head coach Mark Ozich may be leaving the role at the end of this season, but Dagg has no ambitions to follow in his footsteps.

''If you coach you've got to live and breathe it. I love the game and I'm very grateful for what it's given me but I don't love it like that.''

With the Ross Shield starting on Monday, Dagg has very fond personal memories of the annual event.

'Making Ross Shield is like your World Cup at Intermediate. I was lucky enough to play twice (in 2000 and 2001) and we (Hastings East) had some pretty special kids.

'''We went to Dannevirke (in 2001) and won the comp. I was lucky enough to get player of the tournament there and that was a special time.

"My Mum and Dad were there and I've still got a photo of me and Mum, with me holding the Taupo Trophy (for player of the tournament).''

With his wife Daisy proving huge support and their children Arlo and Tilly growing up fast, Dagg is embracing the challenges that life throws at them.

'What you see is what you get and people are going to like it or they're not going to like it and that's okay. I've been judged my whole life. I'm used to it. I'm enjoying this chapter in my life.'