Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The Hawke's Bay rugby legend who wouldn't have been an All Black, if it wasn't for his mum

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin
5 mins to read
All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg during the second test between the All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium, Wellington in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg during the second test between the All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium, Wellington in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Aiden McLaughlin talks to Israel Dagg about the Ross Shield kicking off on Monday, why he wouldn't have been an All Black without his mum's help, and does life after rugby include coaching?

Israel Dagg

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today