The Hawke’s Bay Gardens of Alfred Buxton

Clare Gleeson’s recent book The Fairer Side of Buxton: Alfred Buxton’s gardens & the women who loved them details a man who played a pivotal role in developing Aotearoa’s horticultural landscape – some of which were in Hawke’s Bay.
“What would you do if a week before Christmas you were instructed to prepare your house for a visit from royalty in seven weeks' time?”
The New Zealand Weekly asked its readers this in 1958.
Greenhill Lodge in Raukawa was the house chosen for the Queen Mother’s weekend break.
Buxton loved exotic trees such as oaks, horse chestnuts, elms and limes and many of these are still at Greenhill today, ringing in the seasons as they colour and drop their leaves in autumn and new growth arrives in spring.
On one side of the drive, a magnificent stone pergola wreathed in roses led down the slope to a water-filled grotto surrounded by beds of flowers.
Behind the house was a croquet lawn with a summer house nearby, which was surrounded by a stone trough decorated with shells where water lilies floated.
Buxton’s gardens were impressive and expensive. They also required a team of gardeners to maintain them.
In its heyday, three full-time gardeners worked at Chesterhope Station near Hastings, where the visitor approached the homestead through an avenue of walnut trees.
Japanese-inspired elements were a popular Buxton feature and one of his signature rustic-style bridges with a climbing hydrangea winding along it crossed the Chesterhope lake, which was filled with water lilies and edged by Japanese irises.
There were several ornamental cherry trees underplanted with bluebells and a single weeping cherry.
Acid-loving plants flourished and there were many rhododendrons, camellias and massed plantings of azaleas.
Lilies were a feature of the late summer garden and there were groups of cyclamen and ground orchids as well as huge beds of narcissi.
The garden was donated for the site of the new Cranford Hospice in 2017 but after the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle nearby the property’s future is uncertain.