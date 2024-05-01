The green zig zag of Taradale hill

The green zig zag of Taradale, soon to be grass and plants. Photo / Warren Buckland

A prominent green zig zag pattern on a Taradale hill isn’t a sliming gone wrong, nor is it an outbreak of Manawatū Turbos support in enemy territory.

A passerby noticed the bright green spray-like substance on the private property near Otatara Pā earlier this week and suggested Hawke’s Bay Today investigate.

Landowner Rob Darroch said the green was hydroseed and he’d put it there to plant his land with grass and some trees.

Hydroseeding is grass seed sprayed in a slurry mixture of seed, water, fertiliser and mulch, and it is used to establish lawns.