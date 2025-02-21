Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

The ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ myths worth knowing: Nick Stewart

nzme
6 mins to read

The key to securing your future isn’t waiting for inherited wealth, writes Nick Stewart.

The key to securing your future isn’t waiting for inherited wealth, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and chief executive at Stewart Group

OPINION

The headlines are attention-grabbing all seem to agree: The largest transfer of wealth in history is coming. But how much of this narrative holds up to scrutiny? There are several myths that need addressing.

Myth 1: Scale

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today