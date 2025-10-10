The coach who reignited Hawke’s Bay rugby - Peter Russell, RIP

The Magpies beat Waikato in a quarterfinal, and reached the semi-finals, Russell labelling Guildford as a future All Black and setting the path for a five-season Magpies coaching career of 66 games, including 40 wins, and culminating in a bottom-half Championship division final win in 2011 over Manawatu, having during the season beaten three premiership sides.
During the tenure he was an assistant coach in Super Rugby with the Highlanders in 2009-2010.
He was three times named the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Coach of the Year, and afterwards headed for the UK he was Head Coach at Newcastle Falcons, taking the club back to first division rugby in the first season by winning the RFU Championship.
After two years he headed for Japan, and later returned to New Zealand where he coached the Manawatu Turbos in 2019-2022.
He also had more than a decade as a lead coach at the International Rugby Academy New Zealand (IRANZ).
Tributes on Friday included a Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union post, saying the union was saddened to hear of the sudden passing of a coach who alongside assistant Tom Coventry “reignited Hawke’s Bay Rugby.”
“The legacy of this period set the standard for which future Magpies teams have continued to strive to uphold,” the post said.
A post from the Greytown club of his roots in Wairarapa said that after “a remarkable career and countless achievements as a professional coach and servant of the game”, Russell chose to “bring his whānau home, to give back, to share his knowledge, and to pour his passion into our club and community.”