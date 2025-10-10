The coach who reignited Hawke’s Bay rugby - Peter Russell, RIP

Peter Russell, who died on Thursday, pictured as Hawke's Bay Sports Awards Coach of the Year in 2007, after coaching the Magpies to their first NPC top-level semi-final in his first season at the helm after arriving in the Bay.

Rugby coach Peter Russell, most credited with reviving Magpies’ fortunes with an historic first NPC top division semi-final in his first season at the helm Hawke’s Bay in 2007, died suddenly on Thursday, aged 62.

Hawke’s Bay’s first-ever top division semi-final within his first few months earned him the honour of NPC Coach of the Year.

Russell was a star on the rise when he came to Hawke’s Bay and tackled the job of developing a team from that which finished 9th in the sudden elevation to the 14-team elite level of the Air New Zealand Cup the previous season.

As a Wellington under-19 and colts coach from 1995-1999 Russell’s teams recorded 38 wins from 41 games, his four years as senior coach took MSOP to three Wellington championship titles, and then coached Wairarapa Bush to win the last NPC third division title in 2025 and the first Heartland championship in 2006.

In Hawke’s Bay he introduced an 18-year-old Zac Guildford to NPC rugby, successfully applying to the New Zealand union for dispensation to start a player so young at that level.