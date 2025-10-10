Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The coach who reignited Hawke’s Bay rugby - Peter Russell, RIP

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Peter Russell, who died on Thursday, pictured as Hawke's Bay Sports Awards Coach of the Year in 2007, after coaching the Magpies to their first NPC top-level semi-final in his first season at the helm after arriving in the Bay.

Peter Russell, who died on Thursday, pictured as Hawke's Bay Sports Awards Coach of the Year in 2007, after coaching the Magpies to their first NPC top-level semi-final in his first season at the helm after arriving in the Bay.

Rugby coach Peter Russell, most credited with reviving Magpies’ fortunes with an historic first NPC top division semi-final in his first season at the helm Hawke’s Bay in 2007, died suddenly on Thursday, aged 62.

Hawke’s Bay’s first-ever top division semi-final within his first few months earned him the honour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save