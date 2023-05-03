The Chase star ‘Dark Destroyer’ brings a little trivia to Hastings

The public will get a chance to pit themselves against The Chase's ‘Dark Destroyer’ in a live chase in Hastings. Photo / ITV

The public will get a chance to pit themselves against television’s beloved chaser, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ in a live chase in Hastings.

Also known as Shaun Wallace, the quiz master will bring the show to Toitoi on Saturday, June 3, with all funds raised heading to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund

A spokesperson for Toitoi urged locals to gather their pub-quiz team, clever workmates, or the housemates they watched The Chase with.

There will also be a silent auction and mystery envelopes available for purchase

“Join one of television’s most beloved chasers, for a quiz night to exceed all others.”

Wallace achieved international recognition when he joined The Chase in 2009. He is also a lawyer and part-time lecturer, and won Mastermind in 2004.

Tickets for the one-night-only 7pm Hastings show are on sale now at eventfinda.co.nz.