The cause of the milky stream at Guthrie Park

A milky stream beside one of Havelock North’s largest parks on Monday was caused by a leaking water toby nearby, Hastings District Council says.
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Pollution Response team was at Karitūwhenua Stream in Guthrie Park on Monday after reports that the water was a milky colour.
A regular user of Guthrie Park, Havelock North, says it’s not the first time she has seen the stream turn the colour of milk.
But this time Lynda - who didn’t want her last name used - took a photo.