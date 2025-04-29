Advertisement
The cause of the milky stream at Guthrie Park

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A regular user of Guthrie Park, Havelock North, took this photo of the stream which had turned a milky colour.

A milky stream beside one of Havelock North’s largest parks on Monday was caused by a leaking water toby nearby, Hastings District Council says.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Pollution Response team was at Karitūwhenua Stream in Guthrie Park on Monday after reports that the water was a milky colour.

A regular user of Guthrie Park, Havelock North, says it’s not the first time she has seen the stream turn the colour of milk.

But this time Lynda - who didn’t want her last name used - took a photo.

“I was walking my hunting dogs. They were in and out of the water looking for rats,” Lynda said.

“I always rinse them off after they have been in any stream and they were fine. But I wanted to know why it was discoloured. ”

The leaking water toby which caused the discolouration in the water. The leak has been repaired. Photo / Hastings District Council
A spokesperson from Hastings District Council said water from the toby caused sediment scouring at the site, leading to murky-coloured water entering the Crombie Drain.

“This then flowed into the Karitūwhenua Stream, affecting the water clarity of the stream as it flows through Guthrie Park.

“The repair was completed on Monday afternoon by a Hastings council contractor, and the stormwater team continued to monitor the situation.”

The council says if the public has any further concerns or spots anything else, they should call 06 871 5000.

For interest’s sake, Lynda’s dogs catch quite a few rats. “Let’s just say they help reduce the rat population.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

