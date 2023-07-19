Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘The Case of the Empty Jam Jar’: Publishing success for 10-year-old Hawke’s Bay author

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
At just 10 years old, Gabriel Magno has published his first picture book, and it's a hit with schools and kindergartens. Photo / Warren Buckland

At just 10 years old, Gabriel Magno has published his first picture book, and it's a hit with schools and kindergartens. Photo / Warren Buckland

Not many people can say they are a published author at 10 years old.

But Napier boy Gabriel Magno can, and his new picture book is already a sweeping success with schools and kindergartens across

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today