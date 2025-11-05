Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

The call that recruited Dragon’s lead guitarist, Robert Taylor, from Waipukurau

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Robert Taylor, former Mammal and Dragon guitarist, died this week. Photo / Keith Stewart

Robert Taylor, former Mammal and Dragon guitarist, died this week. Photo / Keith Stewart

A phone call to an aspiring rock star visiting his mum and dad in Waipukurau more than 50 years ago was part of the legend of Robert Taylor.

The former Mammal and Dragon guitarist died this week at the age of 74.

Music historian and former , who writes for online New Zealand music-history platform Audio Culture, says Taylor once told him of the Hawke’s Bay phone call that led to him becoming guitarist for Dragon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save