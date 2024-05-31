The Big Sing - echoing through the aisles of Toitoi

31 May, 2024 01:48 AM 2 mins to read

Havelock North High School perform at Toitoi. Photo / Paul Taylor

Toitoi came alive with the sound of music as choirs from 13 Hawkes Bay secondary schools came together for a regional festival of song – East Coast region’s Big Sing.

The annual celebration of choral music in secondary schools has been running for more than 30 years, organised by the New Zealand Choral Federation.

The number of singers in each choir ranged from 6 to more than 50, with some schools having just one choir and others having up to four groups.

During the day each choir performed three songs and received feedback from the adjudicators. The event culminated with a gala concert in the evening, with 17 different choirs presenting one song each to an appreciative full house audience of fellow singers, proud parents and supporters.

The Big Sing is New Zealand’s largest annual choral event, with singers entering regional competitions held in 10 regions.

Of the 200+ competing choirs, 60 will be selected for regional Cadenza festivals or the National Finale.

Ad Lucem, from Napier Girls’ High School, took home one of the prizes. Photo / Paul Taylor

This year one of the Cadenza festivals, featuring 12 choirs from throughout the country, will be held in the Toitoi complex on August 12 and 13, so local fans of vocal music will have another opportunity to hear brilliant young choirs perform.

At the end of Wednesday’s concert, prizes were awarded to the following choirs and individual students;

Woodford House kapa haka group: the Von Dadelszen Award for Best Performance of a New Zealand Composition or Arrangement

Ad Lucem, from Napier Girls’ High School: Best Performance of Choral Art

Colla Voce, from Havelock North High School: Best Performance of an Open Choice Piece

Te Ra Aroha O Hukarere, from Hukarere Girls College: Best Performance of a Piece in Te Reo Māori

Future Prospect, from Havelock North High School: Audience Impact Award

Centrifugals, from Central Hawkes Bay College: Ministry of Youth Development “Spirit of the Festival” Youth Ambassadors Award

Josh Folkers, from Havelock North High School: NZCF East Coast Award for Best Student Conductor

Jeremy Jones, from Havelock North High School: NZCF East Coast Award for Best Student Instrumentalist



