Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The 90% Project: Super Saturday - Hawke's Bay hits 81 per cent first vaccination mark

Gianina Schwanecke
By , Sahiban Hyde and Gianina Schwanecke
5 mins to read
Hastings couple Sarah Baty and Jeremy Hinde get their second doses from nurse Shannon O'Neill at Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hastings couple Sarah Baty and Jeremy Hinde get their second doses from nurse Shannon O'Neill at Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay has moved one step closer to the enviable 90 per cent vaccination milestone, with thousands showing up in force to roll up their sleeves and get their jabs on Super Saturday.

The nationwide

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.