Hastings couple Sarah Baty and Jeremy Hinde get their second doses from nurse Shannon O'Neill at Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay has moved one step closer to the enviable 90 per cent vaccination milestone, with thousands showing up in force to roll up their sleeves and get their jabs on Super Saturday.

The nationwide campaign locally saw about 6,750 vaccinated.

Ministry of Health data showed the region had the highest turnout per head of population than anywhere in the country at 4.38, and it was deemed "simply fantastic" by Hawke's Bay DHB vaccine rollout lead Chris McKenna.

On Sunday, the latest data for the region showed 81 per cent of the population had one dose of the vaccine while 64 per cent had two doses.

The Fairy God nurse Valerie Harris, blesses Lovey Gillies of Napier at the Pak'n Save vaccination clinic. Photo / Ian Cooper

About 62 per cent of the Māori population had received at least one dose, while 97 per cent of the Pasifika population in the region had received at least one dose.

Napier, Hastings and CHB were all sitting at 81 per cent of the eligible population, having had at least one dose of the vaccine, while Wairoa was sitting at 72 per cent.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking, who worked in both Napier and Hastings throughout Saturday, said it was an "awesome effort from the Hawke's Bay community".

"I can't thank enough the hundreds of people that helped [Saturday].

"The traffic management helpers, GPs, pharmacies, Māori providers, the people giving the vaccine, the people drawing up the vaccine, just everyone, we had heaps of volunteers from all the councils. Our MPs were all out and about, along with the region's mayors."

Brooking said it was a "beautiful day" to get the vaccine.

"People walked, biked, hitched a ride and arrived in carloads to the vaccine stations. I couldn't be prouder of our community."

Hawke's Bay DHB chair Shayne Walker, who helped in Wairoa, said it was great to see whānau, particularly rangatahi, taking the opportunity to vaccinate to help keep their community safe.

He said the kaimahi team, with the mayor on barbecue duties, was "the epitome of manaakitanga," Walker said.

The Splash Planet clinic in Hastings was "pumping" organisers said. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay DHB vaccine rollout lead Chris McKenna said she wanted to thank the vaccine rollout team who had worked really hard in a short time to pull together an outstanding day.

"Our teams of vaccinators and the various providers need a huge shout out for helping and working hard to make it the best day possible."

Hastings couple Sarah Baty and Jeremy Hinde, who got their second doses on Saturday, said the drive-through clinic made it easy.

Baty said she was "feeling fine" and it hadn't hurt.

"We're going away at the end of the month so we wanted to get it done."

On Saturday, chief executive of Roopu a Iwi Trust Maureen Mua said they were pleased with the "steady" turnout at Pukemokimoki Marae, on the outskirts of Maraenui, where vaccine uptake was still considered "relatively low".

"There have been lots of first-timers and rangatahi. That's been great.

"It's taking that first step and making sure our people are looked after."

Pukemokimoki Marae also offered a 'Vaxi Taxi' service for people wanting to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Ian Cooper

Thomas Kara was one of those taking the first step, saying everyone else was doing it and it "made it safer".

"If we don't, we won't be able to fight it."

Originally from the Bay of Plenty, Thomas also wanted to get the vaccine to feel safer when visiting family.

Tania Eden, chief executive of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotū, which helped organise the clinic, was thrilled with the turnout and said they had been really busy.

"We're averaging about 100 an hour since we started at 9am," she said.

She said they'd also seen lots of people from the homeless and other vulnerable communities.

Lovey Gillies, from Napier, walked down to the clinic after hearing about it through Super Saturday campaigning.

She said she got her second jab for the safety of her mokopuna, adding it was "easy as".

For sisters Sammy and Jordyn Hannam, both from Napier, it was a family outing to get their first doses.

It was also a family affair for Napier mum Sarah Sullivan and her kids, aged 11 and almost 12.

"I've always been pro-vaccination.

"My kids aren't old enough to get it but I brought them so they could see what it's like."

Just a few hundred metres from where other vaccine clinics were being run, more than 250 anti-vaccine protesters gathered in Napier's Anderson Park for what organisers described as a "family-friendly picnic".

Pastor Michael Ngahuka, of Destiny Church Hawke's Bay, which helped organise the event alongside the Freedom and Rights Coalition, said the protest was not anti-vaccine.

He said it was about taking a "peaceful stand for freedom and choices", including whether people wanted to be vaccinated or not.

Nationwide, Super Saturday smashed vaccination records with 130,002 doses administered.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield thanked every eligible New Zealander who stepped up on Saturday and over the past few days to get their shot.

"It's also been inspirational to see the many novel and creative ways our District Health Boards (DHBs), general practices, pharmacies and hauora, businesses and other community organisations have encouraged their communities to get vaccinated," he said.