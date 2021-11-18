Nikki Hill is a nurse, and pregnant with twins. She's received both doses of the Covid vaccine and says pregnancy is progressing "just fine". Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has slammed "despicable" online misinformation that claims the Covid-19 vaccine is linked to recent stillbirths, miscarriages and neo-natal deaths in the region.

Paediatrician and Medical Director for Whānau and Communities Philip Moore said not only were the claims unfounded, but they were putting pregnant women at risk.



"Every miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death is a tragedy for the family involved.

"To use these tragedies to push an anti-vaccination agenda and to reduce confidence in vaccine safety is a despicable act."

Paediatrician and Medical Director for Whānau and Communities Philip Moore said claims around the Covid vaccine causing miscarriage are "unfounded". Photo / Paul Taylor

Nikki Hill, 33, of Napier, is 33 weeks pregnant with twins, and working as a nurse at Ryman's Princess Alexandra Retirement Village.

She received both her Covid-vaccine doses, the first one on September 25, and the second on October 10, and says her pregnancy is progressing "just fine".

"There's been no problem with the vaccine whatsoever."



Moore said there had been no related links to the vaccine and miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal deaths reported by Medsafe (New Zealand's medicines and safety authority) and none in Hawke's Bay.



"The Pfizer vaccine does not contain a live virus or any ingredients that are harmful to pregnant people or their baby, and the vaccine is recommended at any stage of pregnancy."



Moore's concerns were echoed by Kirsten Gaerty, the DHB's Head of Department for Obstetrics who encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated as they can become very sick if they get Covid-19.



"In the United Kingdom one in five people severely unwell with Covid-19 are unvaccinated pregnant women," she said.



"Research shows that if you're not vaccinated and you are pregnant and catch Covid you are more likely to be admitted to a hospital's intensive care unit.

"There is also an increased risk of pre-term birth and stillbirth for women that have Covid when they are pregnant."

Hawke's Bay DHB's doctors and midwives are encouraging people to ignore misinformation around the Covid-vaccine. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said the vaccine protected the mother and the baby and mothers were less likely to fall seriously ill and there was evidence that babies could get antibodies through the placenta which helps protect them from Covid.

Catherine Overfield, Interim Director of Midwifery for the DHB, said it was important pregnant women received good evidence-based information and advice about the vaccine when making their decision about whether to get vaccinated.

"We encourage any pregnant person with questions or concerns around the Covid-19 vaccine to speak with their lead maternity carer in the first instance.

"While all our midwives are vaccinated in accordance with the Vaccination Order, we will continue to provide high-quality care to all māma, their pēpe and whānau regardless of their vaccination status."



Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy is supported by health authorities, including the Royal Australian and NZ College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, The Immunisation Advisory Centre and New Zealand College of Midwives.

With 10 days to go before the new Covid traffic light system could come into play, Hawke's Bay still needs roughly 2000 vaccinations to reach a 90 per cent first dose rate.

As of Friday, 88 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose, and 78 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The total number of people who had received their first dose was 129,086, and 114,200 had been fully vaccinated. To get to 90 per cent of the eligible population Hawke's Bay needs 131,014 people to be vaccinated.

Napier, Hastings and CHB were all sitting in line with the region at 88 per cent of the eligible population who had received their first dose. Wairoa was sitting at 80 per cent.

Wairoa District Council mayor Craig Little says anti-vaxxers are a worry. Photo / NZME

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said 80 per cent of Wairoa's population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine was good, but there was still some way to go before the region was out of the woods.

"About 10 per cent of our population are anti-vaxxers for whatever reason.

"When Delta comes into our community it will be these people who will be occupying beds in the hospital's ICU and ED and that's my real worry."

He said the Wairoa District Council, the Hawke's Bay DHB and iwi were doing everything they could to increase the vaccination rates.

"We have a mobile van going out to the community, rather than expecting the community to come to us."

He said the research was clear that the Covid vaccination was effective and people needed to not buy into the misinformation.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure it out."

‌

WHERE CAN I GET THE VACCINE: November 20 to 21

NAPIER:

Taradale/Greenmeadows

The Doctors Greenmeadows Sat 9am - 12pm, 1pm - 4pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins are welcome

Glenn's Pharmacy Taradale

Sat- 9.30am - 3pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

Taradale Medical Centre Tues, Wed, Sat Enrolled patients only.

Bookings essential.

Call 06 844 6831

Greendale Medical Centre Tues, Thurs Enrolled patients only.

Bookings essential.

Call 06 844 8071

Tamatea

Pak 'n Save Tamatea drive-in Tues

Sat-9am - 3pm

Drive or walk-ins welcome

Napier South/Central

Pak 'n Save Napier drive-in

Sat- 9am to 3.30pm

Marewa Pharmacy

Sun-10am - 3pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

Whitmore Park

Sun- 9.30am - 3:30pm

Drive/Walk-ins welcome

Carlyle Medical Centre

Sat-9.30am - 12.30pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

HASTINGS:

Hastings Central

Splash Planet drive-in Sun 9am - 3pm Drive/walk-ins welcome

Bay Plaza Pharmacy (Kmart)

Sat- 9am - 5.30pm

Sun-10am - 5pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins welcome.

Totara Health Nelson St Tues

Sat- 9am - 1pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

Unichem Stortford Lodge

Sat 10am - 4.45pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

Unichem Hastings Sat & Sun

9am - 4pm Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

Life Pharmacy Hastings

Sat-9.30am - 1.30pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins are welcome

Unichem Russell Street Mon

Sat & Sun- 9am - 6pm

Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins are welcome

Flaxmere

Totara Health Flaxmere Tues-

Sat- 9am - 5pm

Walk-ins welcome

Cook Islands Hall Sat 10am - 3.30pm Walk-ins welcome

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day

Saints - Swansea Road

Sun 10am - 4pm Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins are welcome

Ahuriri/Westshore

Westshore Pharmacy Sat 9am - 12pm Book at bookmyvaccine.nz

CENTRAL HAWKE'S BAY:

Waipawa Rugby Clubrooms Wed & Sat 9am - 3.30pm Book at bookmyvaccine.nz & walk-ins are welcome

Unichem Waipukurau

Sat- 10am - 12pm

Bookings call 06 858 8060

WAIROA:

Queen St Practice

Sat & Sun-3pm - 4pm

Walk-ins welcome

Kahungunu Executive Mobile clinics TBC To book call 0800 621 700

Walk-ins also welcome