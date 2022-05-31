Terminus, by Jess Johnson and Simon Ward, is a pioneering virtual reality art show on at Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga until October 24. Photo /Supplied

It's been a busy month since the pioneering virtual reality exhibition Terminus, by Jess Johnson and Simon Ward, opened at Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga.

So busy that the gallery has had to introduce a booking system for the first time in its history.

Since Terminus opened on April 30, 3500 people have experienced the incredible hand-drawn art of Jess Johnson combined with Simon Ward's five mesmerising virtual reality worlds.

Visitor services and retail co-ordinator Hannah Smith, who leads the gallery's front-of- house team, says it's been a wonderful experience seeing the huge range of people enjoying the Terminus exhibition.

"We've been loving the diverse and new visitors coming through to visit Terminus," Ms Smith says.

"One visitor told us this is where he comes to dream! Terminus has been very popular with families, young and old alike, as well as dementia and disability groups. This is such an inclusive show, which brings everyone in not just once, but usually multiple times. We've had several people and groups in up to three times, so far."

The wait times for Terminus have occasionally been up to 40 minutes, which is why the gallery has introduced a booking system for weekends, public holidays and school holiday periods, when Terminus seems to be particularly busy.

"This exhibition is on until October, so there's plenty of time to book in and come see all five virtual reality worlds. By booking ahead, we're able to minimise wait times and ensure you get the best possible Terminus experience. Trust us when we say – you won't be disappointed."

People can book on the gallery website, at Eventfinda.co.nz or by phoning the gallery on 06 871 5095. Bookings are not required for visitors on weekdays, but Terminus doesn't open to the public until 11am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays if school groups are visiting.

• Terminus is open until October 24. Book your weekend or public holiday viewing time at www.hastingscityartgallery.co.nz. Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga – Hastings City Art Gallery is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.