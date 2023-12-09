Kerrin Fair holds his trophy for winning the pairs title at the Para Bowls national championships.

Kerrin Fair holds his trophy for winning the pairs title at the Para Bowls national championships.

Bowls is a sport that requires much concentration and patience. For Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated employee Kerrin Fair, and hundreds of lawn bowls players, bowls is very much a sport for persistent people who look to improve their skill with the right approach.

Fair recently participated in the Para Bowls Nationals held in New Plymouth. He played in the singles, pairs and triples and returned home with two gold medals winning the pairs and triples competition.

Fair has played lawn bowls for just under 10 years and has entered into a few local, regional and national tournaments.

He started playing bowls soon after inheriting his grandfather’s set of bowls, something he has cherished ever since.

“It felt pretty cool winning the competition,” says Fair. “I guess I’m getting more wiser, you have to be to keep up with some of these guys I play against.”

“I enjoy playing in tournaments and getting to know different people. Just like any sport, it becomes a social activity, and it’s something that I enjoy doing.”

He has competed in both able-bodied and disabled competitions – which he happily moves between.

Fair said that there are a lot of great bowlers out there, some who may never win anything, but bowls is more about being positive and taking the opportunity to play against some of the best players in New Zealand - which is the great thing about the nationals.

His friends at work are very proud of his achievements. “Kerrin has tried to get us involved in bowls, but says that neither patience or concentration are traits that we possess,” manager Ruth Wong says.

“Kerrin says we should stick to playing Euchre.”

He is the iwi’s registration database administrator and info technology guru.

His work involves registering iwi members and ensuring their details are kept up to date.

“When Kerrin’s not at work keeping the office alive and well, he’s on the bowling green, and we are all very proud of him and his sporting example and achievements,” Wong says.