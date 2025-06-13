Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

‘Ten pound pom’ Peter Hewitson a fiery Napier success: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read

Peter Hewitson and Ellen (nee Greenwood) Hewitson.

Peter Hewitson and Ellen (nee Greenwood) Hewitson.

Opinion

Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

Peter Hewitson hated cold weather, and living in Darlington, County Durham, England, there was plenty of that.

While completing his compulsory military service in Egypt in the Royal Air Force during 1947, Peter “really enjoyed the weather” – more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today