Ten ‘genuine prospects’ for future of Hastings Tudor-style villa

James Pocock
3 mins to read
The house on Southland Rd in Hastings, which is being given away for free by developers. Photo / Warren Buckland

Following a deluge of enquiries, 10 possibilities have been identified for the future of a Tudor-style villa in Hastings.

Developers TW Property are in the process of applying for a resource consent from Hastings District

