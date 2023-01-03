Sailing off Whirinaki, near Napier, in choppy seas on Wednesday ahead of plenty of rainfall. Photo / Paul Taylor

Early 2023 is picking up where 2022 left off with wet weather dominating the region’s forecast.

Rain, rain and more rain is predicted for the next 10 days across Hawke’s Bay - which will ramp up with patches of wet weather on Wednesday.

It comes as a major music event, Juicy Fest, is being staged on Thursday at Napier’s Park Island with crowds of up to 10,000 people, while campsites remain busy following the New Year festive season.

Festivalgoers will be relieved that MetService is forecasting reprieve from the rain during much of Thursday afternoon in Napier during the concert.

A subtropical weather system near the top of the country is causing all the rainfall across the country and the biggest downpours in Hawke’s Bay are forecast for Sunday.

Unfortunately, that will mean a wet end to the Fiesta of Lights in Hastings which wraps up on Sunday.

Last year marked one of the wettest years on record for Hawke’s Bay - which caused plenty of headaches for growers while farmers were largely pleased.

The Coastguard heading back to Napier's inner harbour on Thursday in choppy seas. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said people can expect rain in the region for the “foreseeable future” as the extended forecast included wet weather for the next 10 days.

“What is happening is we have a subtropical low weather system sitting up to the northwest of the country.

“That is directing a strong and wet northeasterly flow right down across the country, and the reason it is going to stick around for so long is we have a big high weather system parked out to the east of the country, and it is not going anywhere fast.

“So it is preventing that low weather system in the northeast from making any progress.”

She said they call these types of weather systems “blocking highs”.

“If you are on the right side of it you could have very nice weather for a long period, but if you are on the wrong side of it you end up with this wet stuff for a long time.”

She said Sunday was looking like it will get the heaviest rain in Hawke’s Bay. She said it was hard to forecast what would happen beyond 10 days but people could expect more wet days than dry days “for the next wee while”.

People are reminded to keep a close eye on any weather warnings for the region which are published on the MetService website.

On Wednesday, rain warnings were being issued for much of the upper North Island.



