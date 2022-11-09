Liam Brown, from Pahiatua, beat four finalists to take the top award for young sports officials.

Liam Brown, from Pahiatua, was awarded Official of the Year (Boy) for 2022 at the Manawatū Secondary School Sports Awards evening hosted by Sport Manawatū.

He beat four finalists to take the top award, covering the region of Manawatū, Tararua, and Rangitikei, and is one of the youngest to receive it. The Year 11 student was up against some Year 12 and 13s who have been officiating in their sports much longer. "I've done quite a bit of refereeing over the last couple of years," said Liam.

"I've always been quite small, playing rugby since nine years old. I'm confident and like to be a leader - I thought the refereeing was a good career path, being part of rugby. From a young age, I realised I wasn't going to be an All Black.

"As a ref, you have to act with professionalism, lead by example and organise the players. If you're sharp and onto it, the players realise they have to be in line or else 'this guy is going to pull us up'.

"A big dream I have is to be an international referee, ideally to ref in a South Africa vs Australia game.

"Brittany Andrews [female international referee] was the first person to meet me and help me with my goals. Bex Mahoney has been mentoring me and has been a big influence on who I am as a ref - she is a local person I know who is inspirational.

"MRU [Manawatū Rugby] and MRRA [Manawatū Referees' Association] have been two organisations that have assisted me to get the award.

"Some of the standout games for me have been when I was a waterboy for the referees for the Hurricanes vs Crusaders in Wellington and then I was a referee for the Colquhoun Super 8 National Under-14 Rugby Tournament."

In the tournament, there were teams from Hamilton, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North and Tauranga.

"I relished the opportunity to ref it, the players could be future Chiefs or All Blacks.

"In games like those, you feel the pressure with all the eyes on you, especially when the game is close and tense - a physical battle. I control the intensity and take my time and focus," he said.

Liam became a rugby referee in 2021, this being his second year as a referee for the Manawatū Rugby Union. He has taken on refereeing for the union after deciding to stop playing college-level rugby.

Liam has had a successful start to his refereeing. The 15-year-old is in Year 11 at Tararua College and completing NCEA Level 2. He is hoping he will be able to continue his referee career and be supported alongside studying to be a psychologist.

The teenager is grateful for the opportunities and support that come from the Manawatū Rugby Union and referees' association to help him further his success.

Liam is passionate about his refereeing and shows his commitment to the sport through the hours he puts into community and professional rugby.

Given the level he has already reached, Liam has shown potential to be an upcoming New Zealand referee and also scored top marks for his rugby law exam.

Liam often gets highly commended by teams, coaches, and those on the sidelines for his skill and ability as a referee at such a young age.

■ National –

April 2022 (Super Rugby NZ): Water carrier referee Super Rugby Hurricanes vs Crusaders.

August-September 2022 (FPC and NPC Rugby): Water carrier referee FPC for Manawatū Cyclones vs Counties Manakau. Sub controller (on the field) for NPC Manawatū Turbos vs Canterbury. Water carrier referee FPC for Manawatū Cyclones vs Bay of Plenty. Sub controller (on the field) for FPC Manawatū Cyclones vs Wellington. Sub controller (on the field) for NPC Manawatū Turbos vs Tasman.

September 2022 (Heartland Rugby); Water carrier referee Wairarapa Bush vs North Otago. Referee for five games at the Colquhoun Super 8 National Under-14 Rugby Tournament. Assistant referee at the National 1st XV Secondary School Championship at Massey University Rugby and High-Performance Institute. Referee at NZ Junior Rugby Festival in Taupō (three-day tournament).

■ Regional

March 2022: Referee Manawatū Rugby Union Girls 7s competition including the final between Feilding HS and Manakura. Referee at the Women's World Cup Tour Boys and Girls 7s two-day tournament

April 2022: Referee Manawatū Rugby Union Colts Feilding Yellow vs Onga Tiko under 21s pre-season.

April 2022–September 2022: Referee for 30 Secondary School Manawatū Rugby Union competition games, Premier 1 to Under-15 and girls grades, including Youth 2 final. Assistant referee for seven Senior 2, Womens and Colts Manawatū Rugby Union games, including the womens final.

May 2022: Referee for the Bex Mahoney (Hull) Bush Women vs Wairarapa Wahine match.

August 2022: Referee at Tararua 7-a-side competition.

October 2022: Referee for the Sir Gordon Tietjens Invitational Sevens Tournament – Palmerston North.

■ Regional Awards

June 2022: Medal for assistant referee for the Prue Christie Cup Manawatū Rugby Women's Final. Nominee, finalist, and highly commended for Official of the Year for the Tararua Sports Awards.