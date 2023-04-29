Tech drawing away in Premier rugby after win over Taradale

Napier Tech OB centre Falealii Popoalii scores one of his two tries in his side's crucial win over Taradale in Hawke's Bay Premier club rugby on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Tech Old Boys moved a big step closer to a successful defence of Hawke’s Bay Premier rugby first round prize the Nash Cup and avenged their only loss in the last two seasons when they beat Taradale 34-14 in the top-of-the-table clash today.

With both sides unbeaten – from five wins each and a bye - Tech made light of the away-game designation of the Round 7 clash and scored five-tries to-two, with supporters among one of the larger crowds at Tareha Reserve baying for some atonement for last year’s only loss, an extra-time time demise as Taradale won the Maddison Trophy championship final for a second-year in a row.

Today’s win gave the red devils from across town a four-points and one-win buffer over the maroons in the round-robin competition, albeit with Top 6 hopefuls MAC and Central, each with just two losses, to beat in the next fortnight.

Looking prepared and ready for action from the time the season started on March 25, and with a growing reputation for a team bond, Tech scored first, with the first of two tries to possibly Magpies-bound Falealii Popoalii, in the centres.

They led led 24-14 at halftime and making the better use of options scored the only points of the second half.

Napier Tech OB first five-eighths Sheridan Rangihuna displaying his guiding-foot experience in his side's 34-14 win at Taradale. Photo / Ian Cooper

The backs were as-ever well directed by first five-eighths Sheridan Rangihuna, who also kicked a penalty and 3 conversions to move to 68 for the season, providing opportunities for those outside him, including Bethel Malasia and fullback Tamati Samuels, who each also got onto the score sheet.

No 8 Xavier McCorkindale scored the other try in what was another man-of-the-match performance and a display of continuing hunger for the try line, after scoring twice in the previous weekend’s win over Napier Pirate and once on Anzac Day for the Hawke’s Bay Saracens when beaten 42-10 by Manawatu Evergreens at Rongotea, near Palmerston North.

Taradale lock Angelo Mufana claiming the lineout ball, and also claimant of one of his side's two tries. Photo / Ian Cooper

Flaxmere-based MAC provided the big surprise when they travelled to Napier to land a 77th-minute penalty to beat Napier Old Boys Marist 31-29 – a rare Tremain Field win for MAC, maintaining its place in the Top 6, but leaving fourth-placed OBM wondering if it can secure its championship-round place with just three games left, and the bye in the last weekend before the cut.

On form OBM should win next Saturday against Tamatea, which had Saturday’s bye, but it’ll be tougher on a trip to Dannevirke to play Aotea, and then a face-off with arch rival Taradale.

MAC had led 14-5 in the first half, and ultimately it was first five-eighths and Saracens player Joshua Coward who won the game with conversions of all four tries and the crucial penalty goal from a close-range.

OBM scored five tries, one to first-five Jonty Stewart, who landed just two of the five conversions

Waipukurau club Central reached an almost unprecedented high for the club with 11 tries in a 71-5 win over Clive, in the feature of a Central Hawke’s Bay clubs day at headquarters Central Park, also feature two Division 2 Country matches, and friendlies between Division 2 side Porangahau (on a bye) and Dannevirke Sports (in possibly the Blues’ only game of the season) and a women’s game between Waipawa Country United and Hastings Rugby and Sports.

The win placed Central second on the Premier table, with the bye next Saturday and strong hopes of a place in the Top 6, but, having scored 68 in the previous weekend’s win over Tamatea, has become the first side to pass 300 points in Hawke’s Bay Premier rugby this season.

In other matches, Napier Pirate had a 40-33 home-match win against Aotea at Tamatea Park, Napier, while Hastings Rugby and Sports was made to work for a 38-27 Elwood Park home-ground win over Havelock North, at one stage down 3-22.

The most travelling team in the competition, Aotea almost called for a late start with a bus breakdown on the Takapau Plains en route from Dannevirke, a problem which was resolved with the commandeering of the bus used for the Dannevirke Sports club’s trip to Waipukurau.

Pirate, scoring six tries in moving a step closer to a Maddison Trophy round berth, led 35-14 about 10 minutes into the second half, but stepped up its role in a match players and spectators agreed was one of the more enjoyable and entertaining of this season.

Prop Jarryd Broughton scored twice for Pirate, while among his side’s other try-scorers was fullback and Japanese import Ryo Kikkawa, who also kicked five conversions, to move quickly to 24 points in two games.

Aotea wing Sam Jones scored two more tries, remaining the top try-scorer in the competition, now with 10 to date, including five when his side opened the season with a win over Tamatea in Hastings.

Competition points after 7 rounds (matches played in brackets): Napier Tech old Boys (6) 29, Central (7) 27, Taradale (6) 25, Napier OBM (7) 23, Napier Pirate (7) 22, MAC (6) 21, Hastings R&S (6) 19, Aotea (6) 12, Clive (7) 6, Havelock North (6) 5, Tamatea (6) 0.

Draw for May 6 (home team first): Havelock North v Napier Pirate, MAC v Napier Tech OB, Napier OBM v Tamatea, Taradale v Hastings R&S, Aotea v Clive, Central a bye.