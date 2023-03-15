What $16,000 can buy - before the truck was loaded.

As recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle in Tararua slowly begins in the rural sector, practical measures and public generosity are combining to help ensure that when farmers are ready to begin the long haul back to prosperity there will be local help.

Priority one for a lot of farms is securing fences, building floodgates, and repairing culverts and bridges to assist with stock movement and delivery of supplies.

Federated Farmers in conjunction with the Rural Support Trust has set up drop-off points for fencing gear.

The idea is that individuals/businesses can donate fencing gear such as netting, posts, and waratahs. Gear can be purchased at local rural suppliers who will in conjunction with Federated Farmers get the gear to the drop-off points.

Ross Turton and Tim Hewitt by the truck ready to deliver on Monday.

The Rural Support Trust has been assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and it will determine and help organise to see that the gear gets to the people who need it in Tararua.

A great start was made when the team from Turton Farm Supplies organised loads to Weber and Pahiatua to get things going.

Asking the public to sponsor stock feed for Hawke’s Bay, they were able to transport 205 bags as soon as the roads opened.

Thinking about Tararua’s needs, they then requested donations of money to purchase fencing supplies recently and were amazed by the response of $16,000 being donated in just a few days. They made their way to the drop-off points in Pahiatua, Weber-Pongaroa, and Porangahau.

They say: “Turton Farm Supplies appreciate everyone who has donated either stockfeed or into our flood relief account for their generosity. This became so much bigger than we ever expected, and we have been blown away with the support we have received from the community.”

Federated Farmers Beef and Lamb representative Tim Hewitt would like to see more examples of public generosity and rural suppliers working together. He said it is vital that when farmers get their heads around their immediate needs there are supplies available at these drop-off points.

Other businesses can help too. The Sign Factory in Masterton produced signage.

For any enquiries contact Tim Hewitt on 027 2696565.



