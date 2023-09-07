Forbes Scott shows his classmates a common bully found in the net.

The sun was shining for the recent Makara Catchment Stream Walk.

The event, organised by the Makara Catchment Group and Pamu (Landcorp), attracted 70 locals, including children from Elsthorpe School, to learn about stream health and the animals living in their waterways.

The children eagerly waited to see what was caught in the net.

The children enjoyed pulling up nets and were delighted to find a large long fin eel which they were allowed to touch before it was carefully put back in the stream. The children used a magnifying glass to identify other animals including caddisflies, mayflies, snails and common bullies, and a clarity tube was used to measure sediment in the water.

A clarity tube measures sediment in the waters.

“I really enjoyed the stream walk,” said Avis Scott, 9. “My favourite part was when we looked at the long fin eel. When we put it in the bucket, I got to touch it, it felt really slimy. Also, when we looked at the fish trap, we caught a common bully.”

Teaching tamariki about native freshwater ecosystems and engaging them in learning about stream biodiversity, and how their actions can affect stream health, encourages curiosity about the natural world and can have long-lasting effects on their attitudes and behaviours toward the environment.

Tessa Bunny searches for macroinvertebrates to show the children.

The stream health assessment was run by environmental consultant Tessa Bunny.

“The kids’ eyes lit up hauling in the nets and looking at small sticks to find they were moving macroinvertebrates, it was a wondrous moment,” said Tessa. “It is so important to get kids and adults connecting hands-on with their awa and discovering what lives there.”

The Makara Catchment Group has just been awarded a $10,000 grant by Tukituki Land Care for a catchment stocktake to get a better picture of the current state of the catchment, including environmental management challenges and opportunities.

Children inspect the findings from the net.

Tukituki Land Care, who attended the event, is working collaboratively across subcatchments of the Tukituki River to enable funding and action to benefit the region. This month they announced they are awarding $10,000 demonstration grants to 12 Central Hawke’s Bay catchment groups.

A long fin eel was pulled up in a net.

For more information on the Makara Catchment Group and Tukituki Land Care, go to www.tukitukilandcare.org.