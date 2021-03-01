Teacher, role model and benefactor

Gwen Fairbrother is pictured with Governor General Sir Anand Satyanand after receiving her Queen's Service Medal. Photo / File

Setting standards, a caring nature and incredible generosity are all part of the legacy that Gwen Fairbrother leaves behind.

Gweneth Pauline Fairbrother died on Monday at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Rodney and daughter of the late William and Catherine Hand.

She will be remembered by the thousands of Dannevirke High School students she taught and for the life lessons she delivered at the girls' assemblies she conducted.

Gwen's association with Dannevirke High began in 1947 when she was a pupil. She trained as a primary teacher and was approached by the principal of the time Duncan Scott to teach at high school.

She progressed to become Head of Department for Art and was senior mistress, a title that changed to senior assistant.

In an article in the 1983 Viking magazine teacher Rhetta Millar wrote: "When one thinks of Gwen Fairbrother one thinks of standards, her own highest standards of which she is justly proud; standards she has maintained with all her power as an example to all. Her attitude to behaviour, dress, moral and Christian standards demand respect."

This was a sentiment reiterated by former teacher and assistant principal Liz Edwards who worked alongside Gwen in the art department.

"Gwen had standards and expectations and we all wanted to fulfil them. She never lowered her standards. She set standards we all aspired to, not just the teachers but the students as well."

Liz recalled a girls' assembly when Gwen delivered a strong message.

"She told the girls it was the women in a family who set the standards and they must always remember that."

Her commitment and dedication to student welfare was paramount.

"Gwen was firm as firm but she was very fair and underneath it all she would try and do her best for any student who really needed help."

Described as a patron and supporter of many groups and organisations within the Dannevirke community and nationwide, Gwen was presented with the Tararua District Civic Honour in 2005.

When approached by Mayor Maureen Reynolds with news of the impending award Gwen had initially said, "I don't do these things to receive an honour, I do them because I enjoy them''.

Don Stewart of Dannevirke St John receives the keys to a new shuttle vehicle donated by Gwen Fairbrother.

Gwen had a long association with the Dannevirke Brass Band. She was patron and helped with the new band rehearsal rooms.

She was patron of the Fountain Theatre and provided huge support for many years.

She was a dedicated parishioner of St John's Anglican Church, a supporter of the Dannevirke A&P Association, Dannevirke St John and in particular the Health Shuttle, the Chamber of Commerce and the Cancer Society.

In 2011 Gwen was awarded a Queen's Service Medal. Her reaction to this was to say: "I feel almost embarrassed."

One of her acts of generosity that she had hoped to keep quiet was the donation of $100,000 for a town clock, to be situated on Ward St, and the welcome sign at the southern entrance to town.

Because of Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions and gatherings limited to 100 people a service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Friday at 11am at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High St, Dannevirke, followed by a private cremation. Those wishing to attend must RSVP to Tararua Funerals for an allocated seat.