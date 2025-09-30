Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Te Mata Peak at centre of Hawke’s Bay long‑tailed bat hunt

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Te Mata Peak is at the centre of a bat survey run by The Bat Co.Lab founder and ecologist Mark Roper. Inset: A long-tailed bat flying. Photo / Ian Davidson-Watts

Te Mata Peak is at the centre of a bat survey run by The Bat Co.Lab founder and ecologist Mark Roper. Inset: A long-tailed bat flying. Photo / Ian Davidson-Watts

Te Mata Peak is at the centre of a bat hunt, and locals are invited to host a bat detector on their property.

The project is part of this year’s National Bat Survey at Te Mata Peak, in collaboration with Te Mata Park Trust, Cape Sanctuary, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save