“Because of the small numbers, students do not have anxiety, and feel they are in a safe environment.”

Last Monday several students were at the office to complete assessments which they could not do before, she said.

Two of the students said they had felt targeted at school and here they felt relieved. Another appreciated the help they received with their work and the IT support available.

The friendships formed between staff and students were a motivator for one student to attend Te Kura.

He had tried returning to mainstream schooling but the same frustrations surfaced and he was back at Te Kura.

Te Kura kaiāwhina Rebecca Everson said, “now we have this space, we have parents and community coming in who did not know us before, saying they would like to enrol a family member after hearing about us”.

They agreed the space had allowed student wellbeing to be restored.

“Most have come from trauma and they are no longer in a classroom of 30 students and they can bring whānau to support them and to ask questions.

“It is a small space where we have a few in at a time, lots of one to one where we can explain things to them.

“A lot of them are a little behind in their learning attainment which can affect their mana and sense of wellbeing.

“And they all have hopes and dreams, and we are trying to help them realise their hopes and dreams and also to see that there are opportunities outside of Wairoa.

“We are supporting their learning, so they can realise these aspirations,” Coles said.

Te Kura caters for about 30 students from primary to secondary school level.

“It is very child-centred, and when they come to Te Kura, we ask them what their hopes and dreams are and we tailor their learning to support that.”

The lead kaiako said the office space has given them the opportunity to work more closely with their students and to include some group learning.

The digital support includes the University of Waikato offering graphic design weekly workshops, and digistart design.

“It is opening them up to opportunities outside of Wairoa through Zoom and we can work on it together with the big TV screen connected to their laptops and we could do this with any provider.”

As well as face-to-face screen time with more than 30 students and whānau, there is a weekly sessions at the War Memorial Hall, for science, art, cooking, maths and lego robotics.

On Tuesday they are spoiling kaumātua with sweet treats, gifts and games followed by a high tea at the hall to show their gratitude to the seniors who they met earlier in the year during Matariki.

“If students are having trouble logging on or having problems with their computers or there is no one to supervise them, we have this learning space available,” Coles said.