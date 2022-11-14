An aerial view of the start of Māhia's new 24km walking and cycling track, called Te Aratia Walkway, at the Whangawehi inlet. Photo / Nic Caviale-Delzescaux

Mahia residents will soon have a new way to explore the peninsula, thanks to the new 24-kilometre Te Aratia Walkway nearing completion.

It comes after a group of landowners, marae and agencies formed the Whangawehi Catchment Management Group in 2014.

Nic Caviale-Delzescaux, who co-ordinated the group nearly 10 years ago, said they’ve planted more than 250,000 native trees along the river and tributaries.

Volunteers in 2014 getting stuck in: planting seedlings and doing restoration work on the Whangawehi river catchment in Māhia. Photo / Whangawehi Catchment Management Group Inc

“First, we had to plant a lot of trees. Then four or five years ago the community and landowners said it’s pointless doing all this work if the wider community can’t enjoy it,” he said.

The Group was initially doing river restoration only, but began work on the track in 2018 once they realised the potential. Its opening has been pushed back several times due to limited funds and severe storm damage.

Harakeke, sometimes known as New Zealand flax, can be seen all along Te Aratia Walkway. Photo / Whangawehi Catchment Management Group Inc

“We’re a little bit behind but we’ll make it work. We’ve repaired it twice now. But at least there’s a base to build on,” Caviale-Delzescaux said.

Volunteers have pitched in for nearly a decade to restore the Whangawehi River catchment to good health, with over 250,000 native seedlings planted. Photo / Nic Caviale-Delzescaux

Nearby Tuahuru and Kaiuku Marae played a big part in the walkway’s development.

The track was designed with young families in mind, but experienced trampers and cyclists could be challenged too.

It’s set to open at a blessing ceremony near the Whangawehi boat ramp on December 8 at 11am.



