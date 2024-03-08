By Warren Buckland

There’s a new industry in Hawke’s Bay carving a niche in the art world.

A router — normally used for drilling and cutting kitchen panels— has been programmed to expertly “carve” plywood panels.

Well-known Hawke’s Bay artist Jacob Scott started the business, named Te Ara Hihiko (the creative pathway) with former Auckland-based boat builder Jason Kendrick.

Napier's digital carvers Jacob Scott (left) and Jason Kendrick. Photo / Warren Buckland

Having worked on the America’s Cup yacht racing competition for Team NZ and with Prada, Kendrick said the creative opportunity to set up a business in Napier with Scott and raise his family in Hawke’s Bay — his home province — was too good to pass up.

Using computer software and drawing packages, they developed a digital carving technique.

The process is being tested with an order of 90 individually designed carved panels 2.3m by 0.6m for the new Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu school in Hastings.

Vector-based designs are transferred from computer to the router, where the cutting head then creates beautifully carved designs on laminated plywood.

A gas flame is then used to colour the panels by burning them to a blackened finish using a Japanese technique called shou sugi ban.

Jason Kendrick adds a lick of colour to the design. Photo / Warren Buckland

The process protects the wood and makes it able to withstand the weather when attached to the exterior cladding.

About 90 panels will be installed, with 40 inside and 50 outside attached to the cladding.

“Building materials have significantly changed and materials used in the build have to be compliant for fire and structural durability,” Scott said.

Many of their projects are on new builds.

“Finding timber traditionally used for carving, like kauri and tōtara, is really hard. To tell our stories in our places, it’s difficult; unless you’ve got a project with access to native timber.”

Pine is becoming popular as a carving material, but is difficult to work with because the chisels fight against the grain.

A new, engineered pine panelling made in the South Island offers an alternative.

Traditional techniques have made way for a new carving tool. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pine is not like tōtara .

“Chisels carve through tōtara like a knife through butter. It’s all about synergies”.

People, stories, places and materials work together to create a cultural story about their lives.

And they have bigger plans. “What we want to do is set something up so that other people have access to use the techniques and equipment.”

Access to the new tools will open up opportunities for artists and carvers to become more creative.

Scott sums up the business simply. “What we are doing is really a step up from stone to steel to digital [tools].”

The new kura will open in Bennett Rd, Hastings, in June.