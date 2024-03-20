Fifteen of 54 concrete segments of the bridge deck have been completed at Parahaki Bridge on Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatu Tararua Highway.

Fifteen of 54 concrete segments of the bridge deck have been completed at Parahaki Bridge on Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatu Tararua Highway.

Throughout the construction of Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū Tararua Highway, a lot of the attention goes on the impressive engineering feats involved in making this major piece of infrastructure happen.

The project also has some exciting recreational features that will allow people to experience the region in ways they haven’t been able to before.

One of those features is the Western Gateway Park, which will be built at the Ashhurst end of the project.

This area is close to where Te Āpiti - Manawatū Gorge carpark previously was before it was relocated to allow for the construction of Parahaki Bridge.

The 3-hectare park will include gardens, picnic areas, more than 1000sq m of lawn and access to the Manawatū River. It will also include a section of the Shared Use Path, which extends from Ashhurst to Woodville, and a carpark for users of Te Āpiti.

From Gateway Park, people will be able to walk or cycle up a ramp to the Parahaki Bridge viewing platform, which will extend out from the eastern side of the bridge, offering magnificent views of Te Āpiti - Manawatū Gorge.

Those who carry on along the Shared Use Path will be treated to a beautiful Wetland Experience under the Eco-Viaduct bridge.

Further along the highway will be three viewing areas connected to the Shared Use Path.

These viewing areas are not just available to walkers and cyclists – motorists will also be able to pull over so they can experience the incredible views.

One viewing area is located at Fill 9 towards the western end of the highway, providing expansive views of Ashhurst and wider Manawatū.

Another viewing area is near the midway point of the highway, positioned at the end of a short track offering a view of the surrounding ranges and the Te Āpiti Windfarm. A third viewing area is near the Woodville end, offering breathtaking views of Tararua.

Changes to Te Āpiti - Manawatu Gorge carpark

Users of Te Apiti – Manawatū Gorge walking track will notice the location of the temporary carpark on the Ashhurst side of the gorge changing soon.

From April 1, the new temporary carpark will be located on the other side of the road from the current carpark.

This change is needed due to changing construction requirements near the Parahaki Bridge part of the site.

Anyone wanting to visit Te Āpiti will still be able to access it on foot via the old carpark area, but they unfortunately won’t be able to park their vehicles there.

The new carpark location means users will need to walk 500 metres and cross Napier Rd, with a road crossing and signing installed to ensure this can be done safely.

We appreciate the continued interest people have in our site and we apologise for any inconvenience these changes may cause.

More information

If you want to learn more about the project, head to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/ or visit the Woodville Community Library and Information Centre for the latest flyover, project updates and the Drive the Highway simulator.