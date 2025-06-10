They got their wish early on Wednesday morning.

Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway opened to motorists on Wednesday. Photo / NZTA

The highway has become State Highway 3, replacing the old Manawatū Gorge Road, which closed in 2017 following slips.

From the west, the road crosses the Manawatū River over the 300 metre long Parahaki Bridge, and then over the Eco-Viaduct, which takes motorists across an ecologically sensitive wetland complete with swamp maire and raupō.

The road then climbs through the Ruahine Range, with cuts to the hills of 55 metres and embankments 28 metres high – many of which are ‘benched’ – sloping backwards to minimise the risk of erosion.

The road weaves between the wind turbines, flanked by the shared user path on one side and thousands of new native plants along the highway.

More than 1.8 million plants have been added to the landscape – along the road and also away from it.

The highway ended up costing roughly $200m more than initial estimates of $620m, which prompted the Government to consider a toll of $4.30 each way for light vehicles on it.

After a revolt from communities in Tararua in Palmerston North, who had noted the road was a replacement for the Manawatū Gorge Rd, the tolling proposal was abandoned.

Project Manager Grant Kauri said seeing the first vehicles travel the road was a special moment.

“The closure of the Manawatū Gorge road had such a significant impact on people in Manawatū and Tararua. We know the surrounding communities have struggled with the closure so being able to build them a significantly more resilient, safer and efficient road has been a huge privilege.

“The road’s importance to the wider central and lower North Island, including the East Coast, can’t be overstated. Te Ahu a Turanga will encourage more travel, while supporting economic growth in the regional economies,” said Kauri.

The highway has taken eight years to open and will be a safe and reliable link for motorists. Photo / NZTA

He said the alliance working on the project placed focus on genuine iwi partnership, health and wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

“We worked as partners with five iwi who were represented at all levels of the project, including governance, management and operations. Their crucial role on the project can be seen in many areas, but especially in the wetlands and stream diversions and in the array of stunning mahi toi artwork on the lookouts, structures and roundabouts.”

The highway project planted 46ha of native forest and created 28 kilometres of stream rehabilitation.

Kauri said it had also protected 48 hectares of existing forest and provided pest control of 300 hectares of already protected forest reserve.

More than 2500 people were inducted to work on the project, while an even wider group of suppliers provided materials and equipment.

“A key principle of the project is to create enduring community outcomes, which means there is a focus on helping people living in the communities around the project. Some of these aims included, a focus on local and iwi employment, procurement, cultural wellbeing, education and training, and support for schools, charities and community organisations.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve had so much support from communities on both sides of the gorge, they’ve been with us since day one and we’re truly grateful to everyone for being so patient with us.

“We are honoured to share such a beautiful piece of road and landscape with those communities.”

RNZ reported that before dawn on Saturday, karakia rang out across the brand new Parahaki Bridge on the Ashhurst end of the new highway led by representatives of five iwi: Rangitāne ki Manawatū, Rangitāne o Tamaki nui a rua, Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Raukawa, from both sides of the Ruahine/Tararua range.

