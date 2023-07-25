Construction of the bridge deck on Parahaki Bridge will soon start from pier 1 (foreground).

Grant Kauri.

Despite the wet weather having truly set in for winter, our site remains extremely busy with many different construction teams on the go.

Our earthworks programme is nearing completion, with 5.8 million cubic metres of earth moved to date, which leaves about 400,000 to go.

This final stretch through Zone 3, at the top of the project, is proving to be challenging due to the wet weather hampering progress. The material in this area is extremely wet, however we’re still on track to finish bulk earthworks by spring.

The construction of pavements – which is the part of the road surface that traffic goes on – continues through Fill 9.

This section of the project – which you can see from Ashhurst and the surrounding areas - is really looking like a road now with the initial layers of aggregate being built up.

While rain is bad for earthworks, it’s great for plants. Our landscaping teams are welcoming the wet weather as they continue towards their goal of putting 420,000 native plants in the ground this year.

So far, they’ve planted 190,000 trees and shrubs, many of which are next to parts of the highway where earthworks are completed.

It’s awesome to see thousands of new plants next to the highway, which were barren just a few months ago.

Progress continues to be made on our structures, with pier 2 at Parahaki Bridge over the Manawatū River now complete. Pier 3 is also nearing completion.

On pier 1, preparations are under way for the form traveller to be erected in August. This temporary structure sits on top of the pier and allows the box girder “superstructure” (the part of the bridge that the road goes on) to be constructed in segments out from the pier.

Over the river at Eco-Viaduct, more beams continue to arrive with 24 now in place on the piers.

The concrete panels for the bridge deck have started to arrive and installation of these will begin in August.

At Managamanaia Bridge at the Woodville end of the project, teams are working on the construction of the bridge abutments. Once these are completed, the concrete bridge beams can be installed later in the year.

At the western end, the new local road is now open for people driving the short section of Napier Rd to get to Te Āpiti - Manawatū Gorge. This road provides access to the Western Gateway Park, which will become the main western access point for the Te Āpiti - Manawatū Gorge walk once the road opens.

