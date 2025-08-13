“I love it when I work in Dannevirke because I do know most people, and I feel you try a little bit harder when it’s your community," Jackson said.

He said he strives to give everyone the same level of care he would expect his grandparents or mother to receive in an emergency.

Hato Hone St John area operations manager for the Central District, Gareth Collings, said he is currently the youngest frontline ambulance officer in Tararua.

Collings said Jackson’s strong desire to help build healthier and resilient communities contributes to their commitment to provide a safe and high-quality emergency ambulance service for many years to come.

Andreas Jackson, a 20-year-old emergency medical assistant from Dannevirke, was the 2025 winner of the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

“Andreas’ sense of community is further reinforced with his training to become an emergency medical technician [EMT] – a step up from his current qualification."

Jackson’s commitment to the Dannevirke and wider Tararua community was recognised with the 2025 Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

Now in its 38th year, the award was established in 1987 in memory of Constable Graeme Wackrow, a young police officer who tragically lost his life while serving in Dannevirke. His parents gifted the award to the community as a way of honouring his legacy and inspiring future generations.

According to the Tararua District Council, the award recognises rangatahi aged 14–19 from the North Tararua ward who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service and voluntary work.

While “stoked” to be named the 2025 winner, Jackson said, “I wasn’t doing what I was doing for an award.”

Jackson left his final year at high school to complete a level three certificate in emergency care, and worked on observer shifts on the ambulances out of Palmerston North.

Andreas Jackson, aged 6 or 7, with Delwyn Walker, the Dannevirke divisional manager for St John youth cadets at the time.

“I knew I wanted to do something in medicine,” Jackson said.

At the end of 2023, he became a volunteer with the Dannevirke first response car at the age of 18.

“I assist in the world of paramedics and emergency medical technicians, as well as drive.”

He said he was now at the point where he could drive and treat patients under the paramedics’ care and was nearly finished the level 5 diploma in ambulance practice.

Jackson said his job in the first response car was to get to a scene before the ambulance crew arrived.

“We can give initial treatment, give an update on whether we might require other resources like Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police or a helicopter and then wait for them to come.”

He said making a difference and helping people was rewarding.

“It makes me feel good, especially when you get a few jobs during the day and you come home and can say I have actually done something worth it today.”

Jamie Kennington was named runner-up for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award for being an active member of the St John Youth programme for the past seven years, while Zachariah Welsh placed third and was recognised for his quiet leadership and tireless service to others.

