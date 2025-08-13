Advertisement
On The Up: Tararua’s youngest frontline ambulance officer Andreas Jackson wins 2025 Wackrow Memorial Youth Award

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

At 6 years old, Andreas Jackson learned to put bandages and plasters on a patient correctly as a Hato Hone St John youth cadet.

It fostered a passion he would pursue into adulthood.

Now 20, Jackson works full time as an emergency medical assistant.

Jackson operates in the , Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay districts.

