The sun is shining as the Dannevirke Winter Warmer Holiday Programme comes to an end after an afternoon at Wai Splash Community Pools.

The weather may be cold and miserable but not the activities which rangatahi undertook in this year’s winter warmer holiday programmes.

This programme sets rangatahi/taiohi up for a fun-filled holiday along with an introduction to local clubs and groups that enable our young people to be connected with in the future along with the many memories to share with whanau and friends.

The Dannevirke Winter Warmer holiday programme was up first with young people exploring what was offered in their home backyard.

From having activities at the Dannevirke safe space to playing games at the sports centre, smallbore rifle shooting, right through to Activate Gym and Wai Splash Community pool.

This opens the eyes of rangatahi in Dannevirke to what their home has to offer and enables them to make connections in their communities which they can go back to and make more memories.

As always, the team at Dannevirke Youth Work team planned and led an awesome and very warming winter holiday programme.

Great feedback came from Charlie, Jah, and Ngaio who led the programme, saying that the 16 rangatahi who attended thoroughly enjoyed it.

The next week was covered by the Pahiatua Youth Work Team with the programme based in Pahiatua and the surrounding areas. The young people were extremely involved and interested in the programme and this was reflected throughout the week.

The PHT holiday programme gives gift hampers that rangatahi had made to NZ Women's Refuge.

From making gift hampers for Women’s Refuge in the PHT safe space to going to the Lido in Palmerston North, right through to doing the Manawatū River walk, the rangatahi took every opportunity they had to make new friends, gain new skills, and create some wintery memories.

Karen from the PHT team planned and carried out this part of the winter warmer programme flawlessly.

With rangatahi now back in school, we are well on track to preparing the next set of holiday programmes to bring to rangatahi – this time it’ll be Spring into Spring so watch this space.











