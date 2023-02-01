Brodie Bennett (third from top left), from Pahiatua, was a member of the New Zealand Squash team that played a test match against Australia late last year.

Tararua Squash Club member Brodie Bennett, from Pahiatua, has had a successful season as a squash player, representing New Zealand internationally.

He played in a test series against Australia in Sydney in the NZ Junior team, on December 20-21. While his team lost to Australia, Brodie played well in his two matches ending with a loss and then a win against the Australian number one player.

The Oceania Junior Championship tournament was played at the same venue at Thornley Squash Club on December 17-19, where Brodie got third place in the under-15s.

Brodie Bennett won against Australia's top player in the Junior U15s in a test match in Sydney on December 20-21.

Earlier in 2022, Brodie competed in the NZ Squash Junior Nationals at Hutt City Squash Club, being beaten to second place by his Central teammate Maximus Matthews. Interestingly, Brodie beat Maximus at the Oceania tournament for third and fourth place in the under-15s.

Brodie also took second place in the North Island Junior Championship, in the Under 15 section, his winning opponent was Liam Smith from Waikato. He produced a good effort to win the Central Under 19s tournament in Hawera.

Brodie was placed second in the Tararua Squash 2022 championship open tournament and won the Junior U19s.

He says there is plenty in the tank for 2023 playing squash after he has finished playing a busy cricket season for his PNBHS team, P3 Dannevirke, and Manawatu Year 9 and 10 Representative teams.



