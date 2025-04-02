Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Tararua on top: Laura Bradley claims record number of wins by a female shearer

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Health New Zealand is releasing its high-level review into an incident at Waikato Hospital.

Trailblazing Tararua district shearer, farmer, and mum Laura Bradley is still looking for more challenges after becoming the most successful female competition shearer in the world.

The 27-year-old’s win in the New Zealand Shearing Championships senior final in Te Kūiti on Saturday was the 12th time she’d won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today