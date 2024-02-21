Tararua School of Dance showcases talent

A number of different styles of dance were performed in the Tararua School of Dance showcase.
Held at the end of last term, the event had 120 students participating, all taught by Louise Baker and Alaina Sims.
There were also guest performances from Base Movement which included Sophie Hunter, Kyla Forsyth, Amelia Simpson and Charlotte Gilmour, and Manawatu Highland Dance.
There was something for everyone, with styles including classical ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and highland dance.
The following students were recognised for their outstanding achievements in 2023.
Most Promising Ballet Dancer (sponsor Thicket): Keira Hodder
Most Promising Jazz Dancer (sponsor Elite Ceilings and Partitions Limited): Amber Penman
Most Promising Acro Dancer (sponsor Jacqui Beales at Property Brokers): Torri Waerea
Most Outstanding Ballet Dancer (sponsor Georgia McNicol): Nina Algie
Most Outstanding Jazz Dancer (sponsor MJM Beauty): Emma Fergus
Most outstanding Acro Dancer (sponsor Beale Trucking Ltd): Lia Hodder
Best Work Ethic (sponsor TracFix Limited): Molly Sowry
Most Improved (sponsor Alabaster Contracting): Terina Brinfield
Most Dedicated (sponsor Dench Builders and Contractors Ltd): Victoria McHardy
Best Grooming (sponsor Scarlett Rose Hairdressing): Jorja Bourke
Best Stage Presence (sponsor Jackson Family): Isla Sims
Most Promising Under 6 (sponsor Manawatu Dance Society): Maysie Archibald
Highest ballet mark in RAD exams (sponsor Base Movement): Avaleigh Paki