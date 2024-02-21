Tararua School of Dance showcases talent

Young dancers in the Tararua School of Dance showcase.

A number of different styles of dance were performed in the Tararua School of Dance showcase.

Held at the end of last term, the event had 120 students participating, all taught by Louise Baker and Alaina Sims.

There was plenty to suit whatever style of dance members of the audience liked.

Dancing takes balance and co-ordination, especially in groups.

It takes training to learn the movements.

There were also guest performances from Base Movement which included Sophie Hunter, Kyla Forsyth, Amelia Simpson and Charlotte Gilmour, and Manawatu Highland Dance.

It takes some skill to dance and keep smiling in the process.

There was something for everyone, with styles including classical ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and highland dance.

Students can be called on to dance in different costumes.

The following students were recognised for their outstanding achievements in 2023.

Most Promising Ballet Dancer (sponsor Thicket): Keira Hodder

Most Promising Jazz Dancer (sponsor Elite Ceilings and Partitions Limited): Amber Penman

Most Promising Acro Dancer (sponsor Jacqui Beales at Property Brokers): Torri Waerea

Most Outstanding Ballet Dancer (sponsor Georgia McNicol): Nina Algie

Most Outstanding Jazz Dancer (sponsor MJM Beauty): Emma Fergus

Most outstanding Acro Dancer (sponsor Beale Trucking Ltd): Lia Hodder

Best Work Ethic (sponsor TracFix Limited): Molly Sowry

Most Improved (sponsor Alabaster Contracting): Terina Brinfield

Most Dedicated (sponsor Dench Builders and Contractors Ltd): Victoria McHardy

Best Grooming (sponsor Scarlett Rose Hairdressing): Jorja Bourke

Best Stage Presence (sponsor Jackson Family): Isla Sims

Most Promising Under 6 (sponsor Manawatu Dance Society): Maysie Archibald

Highest ballet mark in RAD exams (sponsor Base Movement): Avaleigh Paki



