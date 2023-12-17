Mahalia and Aria Hape enjoyed Father Christmas with elf REAP’s Rose Bertram. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Queues of children lined up to sit on Father Christmas’ knee at the Dannevirke Domain.

The sun shone and the families came out and children had fun while mums and dads mixed and mingled - all adding up to an idyllic scene for the Tararua REAP Christmas Picnic in the Park.

Finlay Melville with parents Josh and Tamsyn loved getting a free book from REAP’s Mel Oliver. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Held for children aged 5 and under, there were more than 200 registered with families coming from as far away as Pongaroa and Feilding to participate.

Angus Galloway shows mum Catherine how to create bubbles. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tararua REAP co-ordinator Laura Earp said people had been very kind, helping the day go well.

The coffee cart, icecream truck and play trailer had everyone catered for. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Zavier, owner of The Icecream Truck coming from Palmerston North, made a lot of icecreams by hand when his machine broke down.

Twilight Coffee Zone relocated for the day from its regular site in Miller’s Rd.

This home care group RockMyBaby came all the way from Feilding. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Constables Scott Harvey and Beau Hansen had a relaxing time. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Horizons Regional Council delivered its play trailer full of items to entertain the little ones,

Dannevirke Library gave away free books (partly sponsored by Dannevirke Lions) and messages about children learning from books called Born Learning.

Three mums and their 1-year olds came in from Pongaroa – from left, Sheree and Alana Small, Sian and Taeatea Streatfield, Mariah and Godfrey Abbot. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nestled amongst the trees and next to the playground the picnic had a happy early summer feel and is sure to be repeated again next year.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.