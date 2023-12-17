Queues of children lined up to sit on Father Christmas’ knee at the Dannevirke Domain.
The sun shone and the families came out and children had fun while mums and dads mixed and mingled - all adding up to an idyllic scene for the Tararua REAP Christmas Picnic in the Park.
Held for children aged 5 and under, there were more than 200 registered with families coming from as far away as Pongaroa and Feilding to participate.
Tararua REAP co-ordinator Laura Earp said people had been very kind, helping the day go well.
Zavier, owner of The Icecream Truck coming from Palmerston North, made a lot of icecreams by hand when his machine broke down.
Twilight Coffee Zone relocated for the day from its regular site in Miller’s Rd.
Horizons Regional Council delivered its play trailer full of items to entertain the little ones,
Dannevirke Library gave away free books (partly sponsored by Dannevirke Lions) and messages about children learning from books called Born Learning.
Nestled amongst the trees and next to the playground the picnic had a happy early summer feel and is sure to be repeated again next year.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.