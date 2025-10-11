Tararua District Councillor Scott Gilmore looks to have won the race for the mayoralty.

Local elections 2025: Tararua mayoral race set to be won by Scott Gilmour, incumbent Tracey Collis out

Early results suggest Scott Gilmore has been elected Mayor of Tararua.

Unless there is a large swing in special votes, he would displace current Mayor Tracey Collis, who has been in the role since 2016.

Gilmore (2342) on Saturday led Collis (1960) by almost 400 votes. Steve Wallace (809) was third.