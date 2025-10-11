Early results include most ordinary votes but don’t include votes dropped off on the last day or special votes.
Full progress results:
Mayor:
GILMORE, Scott 2,342
COLLIS, Tracey 1,960
WALLACE, Steve 809
SPENCE, Michael 303
NATTRASS, Evan Matthew 226
North Tararua General Ward (4 vacancies)
WALLACE, Steve 1,569
PEETI-WEBBER, Erana 1,471
WARDS, Sharon 1,293
AMBOY, Alison 1,235
WALKER, James 1,180
WALLACE, Ron 1,133
SCOTT, Thomas 680
MOORE, Trev 617
SPENCE, Michael 565
LYFORD, Susan 551
WATSON, Dot 235
South Tararua General Ward (4 vacancies)
GILMORE, Scott (withdrawn if he becomes mayor) 1,571
KENNEDY, Elisabeth 823
JOHNS, Peter 812
NAYLOR, Peter 722
CORLETT, Chris 599
BLYTH, Hamish 521
NATTRASS, Evan Matthew 515
CHRISTISON, Ernie 465
LONG, Mike 453
WATSON, Mark 409
HINDRY, Ethan 373