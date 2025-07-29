Number of patched gang members on the rise, nurses on 24-hour strike, and orange rain warning remains in effect.

As local body elections draw near, two more hopefuls have announced their candidacy for Tararua District Mayor.

Northern ward councillor Steve Wallace and newbie Michael Spence follow current Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and councillor Scott Gilmore’s bid for the top spot.

Michael Spence, who is currently employed at the Silver Fern Farms meat processing plant in Takapau, said he would bring a fresh perspective to the council and said it was time for change.

Spence, who described himself as a property investor, moved from Napier to Dannevirke in 2022 and said the best way to make change was to get involved directly.

“This election will either fix us or sink us as a region,” he said.