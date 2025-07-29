Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tararua local body election: Steve Wallace and Michael Spence join mayoral race

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Number of patched gang members on the rise, nurses on 24-hour strike, and orange rain warning remains in effect.

As local body elections draw near, two more hopefuls have announced their candidacy for Tararua District Mayor.

Northern ward councillor Steve Wallace and newbie Michael Spence follow current Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and councillor Scott Gilmore’s bid for the top spot.

Michael Spence, who is currently employed at the Silver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save