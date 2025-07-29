“If we don’t do anything, it’s not going to change; if you keep the same management in place, you are going to get the same results.”
He said he wanted to run for mayor to “put the books back into balance and sort out the fundamentals”.
Spence said a big focus would be to reduce rates for residents. He was also firmly against water meters.
“It’s mainly to put an end to rate rises and bring things all back under control.”
Spence said he wanted to create growth for the region without making it difficult for businesses, and his approach would be from the heart.
Steve Wallace, who grew up and raised his family in Dannevirke, said his approach would focus on practical, grounded, and steady leadership.
“I believe Tararua needs a steady hand and a clear voice for its future.”
Wallace said he has listened, learned and led over the last three years and felt it was the right time to stand for mayor.
“Tararua is at a turning point, with new water legislation, infrastructure demands and ever-evolving economic and community needs.”
Wallace said his interest in politics came from a desire to protect and enhance the future for his grandchildren.
His focus would be centred around infrastructure, affordable rates and roading.
“I understand the need for value for money and responsible decision-making and we must ensure every dollar works as hard as the people that pay for it.”
Wallace said he wanted to create an efficient team based council with strong leadership to encourage growth.
“If we get good roads and we make affordable rates that, in time, will hopefully attract new businesses, and give people a chance.”
Both candidates are also running for the role of North Tararua Ward councillor, with Spence also running for the Dannevirke Community Board.
2025 local election timeline
- August 1, 12pm – candidate nominations close and roll closes at midday
- August 6 – public notice of candidates’ names
- September 9-22 – voting documents delivered
- October 7 – last day for posting vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to the council’s secure ballot boxes.
- October 11, 12pm – voting closes at midday on election day
- October 11 – progress results from 12pm
- October 16-22 – declaration of results
- October/November – elected members’ swearing-in ceremonies
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.