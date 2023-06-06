Library assistant Alice Leadbetter is on hand to help anyone participating in the Adult Reading Challenge. Photo / Leanne Warr

If you’ve been reading Dannevirke author Sue McCauley’s latest novel Landed and told your local library, you could go in the draw for a prize.

As Sue is a New Zealand author, her book can be included in your list for the Tararua District libraries’ latest Adult Reading Challenge, which finishes at the end of this month.

There is a list of challenges: reading an author you have never read before, reading a book set in a different decade; reading a book by a New Zealand author; reading a book someone has chosen for you; downloading an e-book on Libby or Borrow Box, reading a book set in a different country; reading a young adult book; reading a non-fiction book about a skill or hobby you’ve always wanted to try; or borrowing a magazine.

The adult reading challenge started in 2018 as a way to stimulate readers into different types of reading and explore the resources of Tararua District libraries.

The challenge has been very popular, with more than 30 entries every year, even when the Covid lockdown was in effect.

There were 35 entries last year, with Karen Rees of Woodville winning the major prize.

Alice Leadbetter with the brochure detailing the challenge. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Each week, people can complete at least one challenge and report it to the library they are registered with - and they don’t have to be a library member to participate.

Entries go into a weekly draw to win a $25 New World voucher and at the end, if you have completed five or more challenges you go into the draw for the big prize of a Prezzy Card worth $250.

To enter, ring your library: Dannevirke (06) 374 4255, Woodville (06) 376 0212, Pahiatua (06) 376 0121 or Eketahuna (06) 376 0114. Alternatively, you can go to the Tararua Libraries website: tararua.kotui.org.nz

The challenge ends on June 30 and those starting late can always catch up by doing two or more challenges in one week.







