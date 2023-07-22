Alexia and Jake Laws and Brodie Bennett with their trophies. Photo / Virginia Laws

Alexia and Jake Laws and Brodie Bennett with their trophies. Photo / Virginia Laws

Four players from Tararua District represented local squash clubs at Whanganui Squash Club when it hosted the prestigious North Island Junior Age Champs competition.

There were 120 players from around New Zealand in the competition held earlier this month, which is the second-biggest junior event in the New Zealand squash calendar.

Brodie Bennett from Tararua Squash Club pushed through to earn runner-up for the Boys Under 17 division.

Brodie played a huge five-setter match in the semi-finals against Maximus Matthews, another Central Districts player, before moving on to face Oliver Dunbar from Wellington in the final.

Brodie Bennett v Ollie Dunbar in the final. Photo / Virginia Laws

Dunbar was the top seed, and graded higher than Bennett who did manage to claim one set off Dunbar in a tight four-set match.

Elizabeth, Jake and Alexia Laws from Dannevirke Squash Club also all competed in their respective age groups.

Alexia Laws v Olivia Michalakis in the final. Photo / Virginia Laws.

Alexia was the only Squash Central player to take a title.

She won all four of her games and took the Under 11 Girls title.

Jake Laws v Hemi Gregory in the lead-up to the finals. Photo / Virginia Laws

Her brother Jake took runner-up in the Boys Under 13 section after two good wins secured him a place in the final against the top seed, Benji Jefferies from Auckland.