The cyclone affected many rural communities in the Tararua District. Photo / Tararua District Council

The cyclone affected many rural communities in the Tararua District. Photo / Tararua District Council

Funding secured through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will help build critical resilience in Tararua District’s rural communities, Tararua Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber says.

The district has secured $250,000 through MPI to increase support for communities which are likely to be cut off during extreme weather events.

The funding is part of a $35.4 million package announced in the Budget earlier this year to support rural communities affected by North Island weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

An amount of $1m has already been secured from the fund for urgent maintenance and resilience work on affected farms.

A spokesman from Tararua District Council says the aim of the latest funding is to ensure rural community hubs are well-resourced with emergency equipment such as generators, communication tools and first aid supplies, which will support communities if they become isolated again.

Tararua Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Erana says the funding has given the council scope to work alongside communities and really assess their needs.

“It’s an opportunity to ensure our rural communities have vital resources, and support at hand, when it is needed.”

Recovery manager Don Cameron says the cyclone, which caused widespread damage to rural properties when it hit in Februrary this year, highlighted the challenges communities face when services are interrupted.

“A number of communities in Tararua faced long periods of isolation as a result of impassable roads.

“This fund will support establishing community response groups, assessing their needs, and ensuring they are well-equipped for any future events.”

Sarah Fountaine has been employed in the role of community hub co-ordinator, and alongside the council’s emergency management officer Peter Sinclair, she will engage with the eight identified communities and make initial assessments to develop a plan for each of them.