Three separate accidents in the Tararua District kept emergency services busy.

It has a been a busy couple of weeks for the Tararua District Police.

There have been a number of serious crashes across the area during this period, including a truck rolling off Saddle Rd, Woodville in which a driver was critically injured, and a utility vehicle being hit by a train at a level crossing on Kakahukura Rd, Dannevirke resulting in serious injuries to one of the two occupants.

These crashes both occurred on July 31.

More recently a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 south of Maharahara resulted in one person being flown to hospital in serious condition and six others requiring treatment.

Although there is no one common theme in the causes of these and some less serious injury crashes all can be attributed to either distracted, speeding or intoxicated drivers. Some of these crashes will leave members of our community with life-changing injuries and significant financial loss.

Historically at this time of the year, we also see an increase in crashes involving livestock on the road. I don’t know if this is hungry stock trying to get to feed at the end of winter or cows and calves trying to reunite at the start of the dairy season but please take extra care on the roads and if you own or manage stock double check your gates and fences.

The effects of family harm in our community are another constant.

In the two weeks to August 6, we have attended 20 family harm episodes across the Tararua area. On that note, if you are a victim of family harm or know someone who is please contact the Police in confidence so that we can get victims the support they need.

During the day on August 2, there was a substantial residential burglary to a Duke St, Pahiatua address.

We would like to hear from you if you saw anything suspicious in the area on that date or anyone who has information which might help officers investigating that offence.

Please call 105 and quote the file number 230802/8399 if you can help with this case or want to talk to the local staff about anything else.



